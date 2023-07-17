A 24-year-old man who has been identified as Timothy Banda has drowned in Lake Malawi in Nkhata Bay District after the canoe he was sailing in while fishing capsized.

According to a report filed at Chintheche Police Post, the fisherman on July 16, 2023 afternoon, went into the lake for fishing.

Whilst in the lake, heavy Mwera winds started blowing causing strong waves that forced the canoe to capsize. The fisherman eventually got drowned.

Family members got the information and embarked on a search and found their relative in unconscious state.

The matter was eventually reported to Chintheche Police Post where Police Officers rushed to the scene and took the body to Kachere health center where death was confirmed.

An autopsy conducted at the health center revealed that Banda died of suffocation.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising fishermen to avoid plying their trade in harsh weather as advised by the Department of Metrological Services.

Timothy Banda hailed from Chivuta Village, Traditional Authority Fukamapiri in Nkhata Bay District.