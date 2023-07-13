Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu Manda has defeated Mohamed Ally from Mauritius and Makhosi Mohape from Lesotho to win a seat in CAF executive committee to represent COSAFA block.

Nyamilandu got a whopping 35 votes out of 53 votes at the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly currently underway in Ivory Coast.

He will be in the committee for four years.

In October 2018, he won a FIFA Council seat after defeating Danny Jordan, a position he served for three years as he lost the seat to Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick.

Meanwhile, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has congratulated the FAM boss for the new position.

“The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) wishes to congratulate FAM President Mr. Walter Nyamilandu Manda for being elected as CAF Executive Member responsible for Council of Southern Africa Football Association. Mr Nyamilandu is our flag carrier, and we wish him all success during his tenure,” reads the statement.