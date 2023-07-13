The Malawi Department of Civil Aviation have certified ExecuJet MRO Services Africa to do line and heavy maintenance on select aircraft types in the country’s’ aircraft registry.

ExecuJet MRO Services Africa said in a statement that it has been certified to do line and heavy maintenance on Malawi-registered Embraer ERJ-135 and Embraer ERJ-145 commercial regional jets, as well as their derivatives, the Embraer Legacy 600 and 650 business jet.

Meanwhile, Aruba in the Caribbean, where many business jets are registered, has granted ExecuJet MRO Services Africa approval that permits heavy and line maintenance on Dassault Falcon 7X and Falcon 900 aircraft as well as the Bombardier Challenger and Bombardier Global series aircraft. Aruba has also approved ExecuJet MRO Services Africa to overhaul Honeywell TPE331 turboprop and complete major periodic inspections (MPIs) on Honeywell TFE731 turbofan engines.

Vince Goncalves, Regional Vice President Africa at ExecuJet MRO Services, says they are pleased to be recognised by so many international aviation bodies.

“This latest certification allows us to penetrate these two markets by providing world-class MRO services to local business jet operators and owners as well as those flying into different parts of Africa.”

“Customers can expect their aircraft to be well-supported and maintained at all times thanks to our team of highly trained maintenance technicians and engineers who have extensive multi-OEM experience,” he adds.

ExecuJet MRO Services Africa is also certified by other civil aviation regulators such as: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, Cayman Islands, Isle of Man and San Marino.

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe and the Middle East; where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services network comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance; aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.