A 22-year-old student at Lilongwe Technical College, identified as Abraham Nyondo, has died after drinking beer on an empty stomach for two consecutive days in Mangochi District.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said Nyondo was on holiday and had gone to Mangochi to visit his brother, who works at Mangochi Municipal Council.

She added that on Thursday, Nyondo went out drinking, spending the night and returned home the following evening, heavily intoxicated and weak.

“Later, he was given a packet of fresh milk and he took half of it before going to bed. A few hours later, his brother prepared supper and went to wake him up, only to find him lying unconscious.” she explained.

Nyondo was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police visited the scene and a postmortem conducted at the same hospital showed that he succumbed to hypoglycemia.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are advising beer lovers to eat enough food before drinking alcohol.

Nyondo hailed from lbamba Village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambia, in Chitipa District.