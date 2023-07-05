A 16-year-old from Kalinga Village, in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Makanjira in Mangochi has taken his life by hanging himself in his bedroom following a quarrel he had with his grandmother.

According to Spokesperson for Mangochi Police Station, Inspector Amina Tepani, the boy had a heated argument with his grandmother after he was questioned for insulting his stepsister that her father was poor.

Tepani said despite the grandmother’s instructions to retract the statement, he refused and threatened to leave the house.

“He then packed his belongings and left them at the sitting room corner before his grandmother and the sister departed for errands.

“Upon their return a few hours later, the sister made a shocking discovery of him hanging unconscious from the bedroom’s roof. He was rushed to Makanjira Health Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival due to strangulation,” she said.

Tepani said Mangochi continues to register high cases of suicide, mainly involving children, with three to five cases being registered per month.

She has, therefore, advised communities in the district to be friendly to their children and use proper communication.

Reported by Bishop Witmos