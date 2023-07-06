Malawian artist Driemo is gearing up to captivate audiences with his highly anticipated new single, “Popo.” The love song takes an intriguing twist as it delves into the story of a young boy who finds himself madly in love with a baddie. The song’s lyrics explore the complexities of their relationship, showcasing the intensity and emotional turmoil experienced by the protagonist.

To bring “Popo” to life, Driemo enlisted the talents of renowned producers Tactik and Nyanda. Known for their exceptional work in the Malawi music industry, this dynamic duo has combined their skills to create a compelling sound that perfectly complements Driemo’s rhythm. Tactik’s meticulous attention to detail and Nyanda’s knack for crafting catchy melodies have resulted in a musical composition that captures the essence of the song’s heartbeat.

Enhancing the storytelling aspect of “Popo” is the music video directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Twice P. Shot in the vibrant city of Lilongwe, the visuals, with captivating and thrilling cinematography, provide a stunning backdrop that amplifies the melodies of “Popo.”

Driemo, born Shafie S. Phiri, is a household name in Malawi and beyond. His talent has made him a darling in Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and other parts of the world. He was once described as one of the most talented upcoming artists in Malawi.

Stream “Popo” now!

The single “Popo” is available now on all major streaming platforms. To listen, simply click the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@DriemoMw

About Driemo

Driemo is a Malawian artist who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique sound and catchy melodies. He started his music journey in 2017 in Nkhotakota. His stage name then was Smart P. In 2021, two years after rebranding to his current stage name, Driemo released “Duma,” which garnered him a lot of commercial success. The song made him a household name in Malawi and across the region.

His debut EP, “Love Letter,” was a critical and commercial success, and he has since released a number of successful singles such as “Mojo”, Weni-Weni”, “Duma,””Pano”, “Mtendere,” “No Insurance”, and “Compensation.” “Mtendere” remains one of Malawi’s most streamed songs. “Love Letter,” which was produced by Taktic, cemented Driemo’s position as a galactico in Malawi music. He has often collaborated with Superfly and Taktic. Like the fish eagle, with “Pano,” Driemo continues to fly the Malawi flag.

Driemo is known for his energetic live performances and his ability to connect with audiences on a personal level. The multi-award-winning star in the African music scene, whose real name is Shafie Phiri, is signed under Van Ngongo Entertainment.