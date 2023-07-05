Three male and two female fourth-year students at University of Malawi (UNIMA) have been suspended for physically and verbally harassing a female hostel warden who was stopping them from making noise.

This is according to an internal memo seen by this publication, addressed to all students at the institution, coming from the university registrar’s office and dated 4th July, 2023.

The memo indicates that on 30th June 2023, at approximately 02:00 hours, these five final-year students were involved in an altercation at Gweru Hall of Residence involving a warden who is also an academic staff member at the University.

It is reported that the warden was allegedly harassed when she was trying to stop the students from making noise after receiving a complaint from other residents of the same hostel.

“The Warden was allegedly physically and verbally harassed when she responded to act on a noise complaint from other residents of Gweru Hall of Residence.

“The effect of the suspension implies that the students will, in the meantime, not be handled as bona fide students at the University of Malawi in all aspects until further notice after the final verdict,” reads part of the memo.

Meanwhile, the institution says the date for a formal Disciplinary Hearing for the five suspended students, has already been set.