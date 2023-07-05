Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has warned that it will impose sanctions against Super League of Malawi (Sulom) if Sulom continues to defy FAM’s directives.

Sulom had earlier rejected FAM’s request to have matches involving Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, and Silver Strikers moved to another date after the three teams contributed more than three players to the Malawi National Football Team ahead of this year’s Hollywoodbet Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

Sulom then went ahead to release fixtures by including the three teams, a decision that irked the country’s soccer governing body, which accused the elite league administration of violating article 49 of its own rules and regulations.

“We would like to express our dismay with lack of co-operation by Sulom with regards to postponement of fixtures for the affected football clubs to enable the Malawi National Football Team participate in the COSAFA Tournament which is scheduled to kickoff on 4th July 2023 in Durban.

“Despite our constant engagement to have the matter resolved, FAM has noted with serious concern tendencies of open defiance and blatant insurbonation by Sulom towards instructions to have matches postponed in compliance with its own rules and regulations as per article 49 of the Sulom Rules and Regulations,” reads part of the statement which Malawi24 has seen.

FAM also reminded Sulom that clubs are mandated to allow players to join the national team regardless of whether the Flames’ activity falls under FIFA calendar or not.

“It should be noted that under all circumstances, football clubs are mandated to release their players for national duty irrespective of period falling under FIFA calendar window or not. This obligation was safeguarded by exempting football clubs that contribute more than three players to the national team from domestic fixtures,” continued the presser.

The body then warned Sulom to either adhere to the laws or face the wrath of the association.

“Sulom is henceforth being reminded that as a member of FAM, it has an obligation to adhere to the directives of FAM as stipulated under article 10 of FAM statutes. In the event of breaching such statutory provisions, FAM has the right to impose the sanctions that it may deem necessary to remedy the situation.

“In light of the foregoing, Sulom is hereby being instructed to postpone fixtures of the affected clubs until the Flames return from the COSAFA Tournament.”

The soccer governing body further warned Sulom to refrain from punishing the affected clubs.

“It is our sincere hope that this message will be treated with the necessary seriousness it deserves and that clubs will not be victimized for releasing its players for the national team,” concluded the later which was signed by General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

In response, Sulom wasted no time by adhering to the order by postponing two games involving Wanderers and Silver against Mafco FC and Extreme FC, respectively.

However, the body revealed that Bullets accepted to continue playing without their four key players.

“The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) announces that Matchweek 12 fixtures; Mafco FC vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Extreme FC vs SilverStrikers FC will be rescheduled.

“This follows the release of four players each by. Silver Strikers and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to the Malawi National Football Team, which is taking part in 2023 Cosafa Tournament in South Africa.

“Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Silver Strikers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have provided four players each to the national squad and therefore eligible for exemption of league matches as provided for in Article 49.2 of SULOM rules and regulations after submitting of names to qualify for the exemption.

“However, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has confirmed that it will fulfill its matches as scheduled by the SULOM despite the team contributing four players to the National team,” reads a statement from Sulom signed by General Secretary Williams Banda.

At its recent General Assembly in Nkhatabay, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu admitted that there is now a sour relationship between his body and Sulom.

Apparently, rumors have it that Nyamilandu will face Haiya for FAM Presidency on December 16.