Negotiations between labour officials, council officials, workers and representatives from Indian and Chinese community in Mzuzu today ended without an agreement between workers and the Asian employers.

The meeting took place at Mzuzu DC’s offices.

Indian and Chinese community asked the relevant authorities to give them another period of a week, because their Chairperson Bano is not available at the moment.

Speaking on behalf of the shop owners, John Kudzala said the meeting did not reach a consensus on wages.

“We understand what our workers are complaining and it’s true. Life has become so expensive compared to the wages our workers are currently receiving but the problem is the devaluation of the Kwacha which is giving us tough time as rentals and other services have go up.

“We agreed to meet as Indian Chinese community today this afternoon, and to present what we agreed to the labour Officials and DC tomorrow Thursday at around 9:30 am,” he said.

Workers’ representative Lesman Nyangulu said they will not allow their employers to conduct and open shops until the matter resolve.

“We will make sure all shops are closed until the day the matter comes to an end, whether it’s today, tomorrow or even next week, but no one will open the shop to conduct business,” he said.

Lesman Nyangulu added that they have tried holding talks with their employers which have yielded nothing hence they decided to boycott work.

Currently, all Indian and Chinese owned shops are closed in Mzuzu City.

Another meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday July 6, from 9:30 am at DC’s offices.

Government put K50,000 as the minimum wage for labour workers.