Youth and Society (YAS) has demanded independence of law enforcement agencies, saying there is currently heavy political interference in law enforcement agencies.

Speaking at a press briefing in Mzuzu on Tuesday, YAS Chief Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka said there is heavy political interference on law enforcement agencies that are fighting against corruption in the country.

He further said that the State President Lazarus Chakwera is interfering in corruption cases saying he has tangible information on how Chakwera is allegedly interfering in the cases linked to Zuneth Sattar, and the 750 Million Kwacha botched Affordable Input Programme (AIP) deal.

Meanwhile, Government spokesperson Moses Kumkuyu is yet to respond to respond to the alleged claims.

A United Kingdom-based businessman, Zuneth Sattar, is accused of bribing several government officials for several years to obtain contracts with the Malawi government.