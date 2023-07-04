Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan will arrive in Malawi tomorrow for a three-day visit.

Hassan’s visit follows an invitation from President Lazarus Chakwera

During the visit, Hassan will attend a national service of worship on Wednesday afternoon and Malawi’s 59th Independence Celebrations on 6th July.

Hassan will also hold bilateral with President Chakwera and visit one of the areas which were affected by Cyclone Freddy in March this year.

“The state visit will consolidate the already strong Malawi-Tanzania bilateral relations which are based on historic ties and mutual interest to promote the living standards of people in the two countries.

Hassan will arrive in Malawi on Wednesday in the morning through Kamuzu International Airport in LIlongwe and depart through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

After Cyclone Freddy hit Malawi in March, Tanzania assisted the country with military personnel and sent 6,000 blankets, 195 tonnes of maize flour, 31 family tents and medical supplies.