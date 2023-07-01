A group calling itself Small Scale Business Operators of Machinjiri has given the Blantyre City Council (BCC) 14-days to start constructing a market at Mthawira Trading Centre.

It is reported that BCC allocated a place at Mthawira for the construction of a market and the exercise was scheduled to commence between the year 2017 and 2018 but till now nothing tangible has happened at the site.

Tired of waiting for the ‘sweet’ promise by the Blantyre City council, the grouping led by Chikumbutso Phiri, on Thursday morning stormed BCC to deliver their petition to the relevant authorities.

Speaking in an interview after delivering the petition, Phiri who also doubles as the spokesperson for the group, said small scale business operators from Machinjiri are deeply concerned with the council’s delay in constructing the market.

“Since the city stopped people from constructing shops at Mthawira Trading Centre claiming that they will construct a market for us in 2018, nothing tangible has been done, forcing people to do business along the roads and some in their homes,” said Phiri

The grouping has since given the council 14 working days to act on their demand failing which, according to Phiri, they will have no other option but to hold vigils at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Small Scale businesses operators are also pushing for rehabilitation of South Lunzu Magistrate Court which was torched during demonstrations in 2016 as well as the upgrading of the Area 5 to Mapanga-Zomba road turn off via area 10 to a tarmac road.

Meanwhile, BCC officials are yet to make a comment on the demands made by the Small Scale Business Operators of Machinjiri.

By Thumbiko Nyirongo