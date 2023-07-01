Old Mutual Malawi and non-profit organisation Tingathe have donated Bags of Love to 100 children at Kauma and Mtandire townships in LIlongwe.

The bags contain materials such as ballpoint pens, life skills booklets, and exercise books.

The materials have been donated under the Bags of Love Programme, part of Tingathe Chilidren’s Life Skills Programme.

Speaking after donating the bags, Old Mutual Corporate Manager, Patience Chatsika said Old Mutual believes in community empowerment.

Earlier this year, Old Mutual Malawi donated K3 million to Tingathe Malawi towards training 80 youths from Lilongwe in tailoring and fashion designing.

Tingathe co-founder, Sara Lindeire, said the bags were made by tailoring and designing students at the center who used the skills that they have acquired through Tingathe.

She added that the the training that her organisation has been conducting has helped youth to acquire entrepreneurship skills.

Tingathe and Old Mutual started working together in 2017 and over this period they have together managed to train three cohorts of young people from peri-urban communities of Mtandire, Mtsiliza, Njewa, Senti, Kauma, Mgona, and area 49.