The former Silver Strikers Reserves, Malawi Under-17 and Under-20 Captain, last featured for the Bangwe based side in a 4-1 defeat away to Silver Strikers in May and since then, he has been missing in action.

The team’s team manager, Steve Madeira, spoke to Wa Ganyu, an online sports page, in which he said the player is always sent home by the head coach Mabvuto Lungu.

“What I know is that the player is reporting for duties, it is the coach who is sending him back. I don’t know why this is happening, but to answer your question, the player has been sent back when he comes for training,” he was quoted.

When this publication tried to reach out to Lungu for a comment, his phone went unanswered.

The 22-year defender had his three-year contract terminated by Bullets at the start of this current campaign following his absence from work without proper reasons.

Wali was a regular at Bullets before he failed to report for duty on several occasions.

He joined Bullets from Silver, where he also got released by the club due to the same behavior.

He was unavailable for comment.