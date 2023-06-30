A 30-year-old man identified as Godwin Sezi has died after he got hit by a Toyota Sienta at Luviri In the district.

It is established that on June 28, 2023, Mwale was driving the said motor vehicle heading in the direction of Jenda coming from Mzimba and upon arrival at Luviri trading centre he hit a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road from right to left side of the road.

Following the impact, Godwin Sezi sustained dislocated lower left leg and bruises on his left arm.

He was taken to Mzimba District hospital where he died in the morning of June 29, 2023 due to internal bleeding. The driver together with 7 passengers escaped unhurt.

The motor vehicle had its windscreen cracked and its bonnet depressed.

Sezi hailed from Magege village Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba District.

