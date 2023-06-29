Yusuf in yellow t-shirt was reportedly arrested by Malawi Defence Force soldiers

A Human rights group has faulted the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) for raiding the house of a Karonga based man at 3am, allegedly harassing him and putting him in a cell at Chilumba Barracks.

Human Rights Consultative Committee-HRCC through its chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba has criticised the MDF over the raid, saying the soldiers were supposed to let police handle the matter

The man identified as Yusuf Mangochi reportedly made a viral video in which he accused MDF soldiers at Chilumba Barracks checkpoint on the M1 of beating up travellers, taking bribes and impounding agricultural produce such as maize, groundnuts and soya beans from entrepreneurs.

After the video went viral, Soldiers raided his home at 3am earlier this week and arrested Mangochi.

“I was forcibly taken half-naked, humiliated before my wife, children and was detained in an MDF cell at Chilumba Barracks before being taken to Chilumba Police,” Mangochi told the local media.

Karonga Police Station spokesperson George Mulewa said Mangochi was handed over to police by officials from MDF’s Chilumba Barracks.

However, the MDF has denied arresting Mangochi saying the man was arrested by police officers.

“Police knocked on the door and he came out half-dressed and was asked to go back and dress properly and join them to the police station for questioning. However, he [Yusuf Mangochi] decided to close the door; hence, using reasonable force to take him to the police,” said MDF Commander General Vincent Nundwe.

He added that MDF soldiers found Mangochi’s remarks to be offensive and lodged a complaint with Malawi Police.

“The exercise [roadblock] we are conducting in Karonga is sanctioned by the Ministry of Trade that we should intervene and control smuggling… We have noticed resistance from people who benefit from this illegality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Mangochi yesterday appeared before Uliwa First Grade Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with publication of false news likely to cause fear and alarm to the public contrary to Section 60(1) of the Penal Code.

He denied the charge and immediately applied for bail which he was granted.