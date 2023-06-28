Centenary Bank Limited has extended opening days of its branches to Sundays.

The bank has announced the introduction of the Sunday services in a statement.

According to the bank, Old Town Branch next to Game Stores will be opening on Sunday for deposits only, from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM.

This new change is effective 25th June, 2023.

“The extended hours give our customers additional time to enjoy depositing their money,” the bank said.

After announcing this new change, Centenary banking customers are pleased with this saying that this is a great move.

On a post by Centenary Bank on Facebook, a commenter said that they are proud to be part of this Bank because the development will help them.

Centenary Bank is owned by Centenary Group of Uganda and Lilongwe Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church.

The bank has about 14 branches and three microfinance outlets across Malawi.

