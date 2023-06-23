Authorities in Chiradzulu on Tuesday described outgoing Medicins Sans Frontiers (MSF) as a development conscious organization.

Director of Planning and Development at the council Henderson Kaumi said MSF has done a lot in the district especially in the health sector.

“MSF has been in the district for about 25 years before some of us even came here. It has been filing gaps in our health medical cares,” he added.

Speaking during exit meeting, MSF Medical Focal Person Dr. Ishaq Saad said they are phasing out because they have met their project objectives of which one of them was to improve quality of health care among people living with HIV and AIDS.

In his presentation Dr. Saad said viral load suppression, capacity building and medical works are some of the notable things that MSF has brought in the district for 25 years they have been in service.

He therefore promised to keep supporting the district with top up drugs and consumables, promotion of infection control, health care waste management and electricity bills for about a year.

During the exit meeting, MSF singled out Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) as a partner who they hope will continue some of the good works they have been doing in the district in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

