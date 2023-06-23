Ministry of Education says processes are underway to deploy to different primary schools 150 Special Needs Specialist Teachers who completed their Diploma Studies.

The teachers completed their Diploma Studies in March this year.

The ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mphatso Nkuonera, says government is making strides to ensure that Special Needs Specialist Teachers are trained and deployed in schools to provide the necessary support to learners with various disabilities.

According to Nkuonera, names of the successful students have been submitted to the central office and Ministry of Education is processing them in readiness for posting to Primary Schools.

He further said a total of 360 Student-Teachers are currently undergoing a similar course at Montfort and Machinga Colleges and will be deployed to schools upon completion of these studies.

“The Ministry of Education realises the need for inclusive education, as such measures are in place to address the existing gaps by training and recruiting specialist teachers and conducting CPDs to mainstream teachers. Meanwhile 200 teachers have been recruited for a one year certificate course in Inclusive Education,” he added.

Over 5,000 teachers from various schools across the country have so far been oriented on Inclusive Education.

Higher education institutions in Malawi namely, University of Malawi, Mzuzu University, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences and Catholic University established Special Needs Departments to broaden access to higher education.

