Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody two men on suspicion that they have been committing offences of theft of motor vehicle emblems in in the city.

The two are Jimmy Maingi, 24, and Tonny Mathala aged 26.

According to Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza Public Relations Officer for

Blantyre Police Station, for sometime, Blantyre Police has been receiving complaints from Malawians especially those who park their Cars at Qeen Elizabeth Central Hospital and some surrounding areas that emblems of their cars were stolen by unknown people.

Following the complaints, Blantyre Police detectives launched investigation into the matter.

On Tuesday 20th of June, 2023 the two were caught by police in the process of committing the crime. They were removing the emblems from the vehicles parked at the hospital.

When they were searched, they were found with seventeen(17) emblems of various vehicles including Toyota, Honda, BMW and many others.

During interrogation, they revealed that they remove the emblems from Cars parked along the City streets and other parking areas within the City and that they sell to people who need them.

Jimmy Maingi comes from Makata Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre while Tonny Mathala 26, comes from Gwaza Village Gwaza, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Katchini in Zomba District.

They are to appear before the Court this week to answer their charges accordingly.

