Man jailed 8 years for raping, impregnating child

The First Grade Magistrate’s court sitting in Mzimba has sentenced a 29-year-old man, Sikanadze Kadango, to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl at Jenda in the district.

Presenting the facts in court, the state Prosecutor Sub Inspector Wyson Phiri said Kadango has been sexually abusing the 13-year-old girl, a standard seven pupil, since March 2023, and the girl is now pregnant.

He told the court that Kadango was inviting the girl to his house when his wife was away and at times he would sneak into her grandmother’s house where the girl was staying.

Kadango was arrested on June 7, 2023 by Jenda Police.

Appearing before court, Kadango, a maize miller, pleaded guilty to the offence.

He asked the court to release him so that he should be taking care of the pregnant girl as it is his responsibility.

He further Lamented that he has a wife and a child who depend on him as the father and husband, and if jailed his family will suffer.

Phiri, however, asked for a stiffer punishment bearing in mind that cases of this nature are rampant in the area.

He further said the girl is too young, and the pregnancy would bring complications in her life.

In passing the sentence, her Worship Loness Gumbo concurred with the state and slapped Kadango to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for having sexual intercourse with a child contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Kadango hails from Msampha village, Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.

