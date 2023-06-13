Edge Kanyongolo elected UN committee member

One of Malawi’s law experts, Professor Edge Kanyongolo has been elected as a member of the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED).

On Monday, 12 June, 2023, the UN CED, held a seventh Meeting of States Parties and the election of five members to replace those whose terms expired on 30 June 2023.

This Seventh Meeting of States Parties which took place took place in New York, saw Kanyongolo along side four other experts being elected new UN CED committee members.

The Malawian law professor has been elected alongside Matar Diop from Senegal, Barbara Lochbihler from Germany, Carmen Rosa Villa Quintana from Peru and Olivier De Frouville from France.

The Committee on Enforced Disappearances, is the body of independent experts which monitors the implementation of the Convention for the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearance by the States parties.

