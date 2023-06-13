Man in cooler for raping woman with mental health challenges

A 23-year-old motorcycle kabaza operator named Ephraim Henry has been placed under Police custody at Limbe Police Station on allegations of raping a 26-year-old woman with mental health challenges.

Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama,

Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station, said the rape said to have occurred on June 7, 2023, at around 17:00 hours in the residential area of Kanjedza forest.

On that particular day, the woman’s mother noticed that her daughter had suddenly disappeared.

After conducting an extensive search, the woman was found emerging from the nearby woods. Upon being questioned by her mother, the victim disclosed the harrowing experience and revealed that the suspect had previously sexually abused her on two occasions.

The incident was reported to Limbe Police, who promptly referred the victim to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical attention. The medical examination confirmed the presence of evidence supporting the allegations.

Ephraim Henry of Malasa village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri, Blantyre District, will appear before the court soon.

Meanwhile, Police in the area are urging members of the general public, to always report any suspicious incident or a discovery of any form of sexual exploitation or abuse.

Limbe Police is further, notifying the public that reporting such incidents to appropriate authorities, such as the police or child protection agencies.

