Government petitioned on same-sex marriages

Leaders from the faith community in Phalombe District have joined their counterparts from other parts of the country in petitioning government against the legalisation of same-sex marriages.

Speaking on Thursday after presenting their petition to the Phalombe District Council, Chairperson for Phalombe District Interfaith Committee, Sheikh Albulahack Sitolo said same-sex marriages go against nature and thus should not be permitted in a God-fearing nation.

“Let us not provoke the wrath of God upon this country by permitting same-sex marriages as was the case with Sodom and Gomorrah. Furthermore, if we permit such marriages, how is procreation going to take place?” Sitolo said.

Speaking after receiving the petition, Administrative Officer for Phalombe District Council, Godfrey Kachulu said he would ensure that the petition is delivered to the right authorities.

In his remarks, a resident of Phalombe, Alfred Tebulo said it is unfortunate to note that some individuals and organizations are advocating for same sex marriages, even though it goes against the spiritual and cultural beliefs of Malawians.

Reported by Linda Likomwa

