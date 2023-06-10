Future Vision International Ministries awards innovative student Steward Nankhumwa

Future Vision International Ministries awarded a form 4 student at High Profile Private Secondary School in Zomba, Steward Nankhumwa with K100,000 and a trophy for making a WIFI and radio.

Future Vision International Ministries, Country Director, Newton Sunday Sindo presented the cash prize and trophy to the 23-year-old Stewarf at the private school in Zomba City and said his organisation was impressed with the student’s innovation.

Sindo therefore called on government and other non-state actors to financially support innovative students so as to motivate them to do more in line with Malawi 2063 development agenda.

“Government and non-state actors should identify and expose such innovations for the world to appreciate,” said Sindo.

He explained that Future Vision International Ministries whose headquarters is in Canada has various programmes including education, adding that this was the reason the organisation came in to acknowledge and award Steward’s technological innovation.

Sindo added that such innovations have potential to turn Malawi into an industrialised nation as was the case with Japan, China and Lwanda and others.

“We’ve alot of people that are so innovative in many areas of technologies such as power generation, battery making and agriculture,” he said, adding that there is need to support such people so that they should contribute to Malawi’s aspiration for industrialization and improved economy.

Zomba Civil Society Organisations Network, Vice Chairperson, Jessie Puwapuwa said there is need for mindset change if Malawi is to achieve 2063 development agenda.

She said time has come for government and its partners to technically and financially support various innovations that have potential to drive Malawi towards industrialisation.

Steward’s sister Harriet Kammayani hailed Future Vision lnternational Ministries for awarding his brother’s innovation with cash prize and trophy.

She said her brother has an inborn skill for innovation and has potential to do greater things.

“He just need technical and financial support,” Kammayani said and expressed desire to see his brother realising his potential of becoming a big player in the advancing technology era.

Steward also hailed Future Vision International Ministries for acknowledging and awarding his innovation, adding that the cash will help him to buy materials that will help him to do more.

Steward said it took him two years to finalize his WIFI, adding that he also made a drone, battery.

“I made a radio transmitting gadget that has a potential to transmits within short radius of Mpondabwino, Mpunga, Sadzi and St. Mary’s areas ,” said Steward who resides in Zomba.