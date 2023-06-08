Over 20 foreign nationals repatriated for contravening immigration laws

The Immigration and Citizenship Services Department in the North has repatriated over 20 foreign nationals in a space of 5 days for contravening immigration laws.

This comes amidst the ongoing relocation exercise of refugees and asylum seekers to Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District championed by the Government through the Ministry of Homeland Security.

Northern Region Immigration Office Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Chitambuli, confirmed the development.

According to Chitambuli, on 2nd June ,the Immigration officials repatriated 15 nationals who included 10 Congolese nationals, 4 Burundians and an Ethiopian.

Chitambuli said the foreign nationals in question entered the country without proper procedures and violated the United Nations for High Commissioner for Refugees ( UNHCR) conditions.

“Among the 10 Congolese, one has been found guilty of illegal entry offence contrary to Sections 21(1) of the Immigration Act while the other 9 Congolese, 4 Burundians and an Ethiopian entered the country without following asylum seeking procedures as well as UNHCR conditions,” he said.

Chitambuli confirmed that all the concerned nationals have been repatriated to their respective countries through Mbirima border in Chitipa district.

Chitambuli further said that another group of 8 foreigners comprising an Ethiopian and 7 Congolese were also repatriated through Songwe border for failure to comply with Immigration Entry and Stay requirements.

The Immigration and Citizenship Services Department on 5th June, 2023 deported an Ethiopian through Kamuzu International Airport for illegal entry into the country.

He said the court in Mzuzu found him guilty of the offence and ordered for the deportation of the convict after the completion of his sentence, adding that there are more than 400 illegal immigrants in the Northern Region awaiting deportation after being convicted of illegal entry.

