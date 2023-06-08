Chakwera in Zambia for COMESA summit

President Lazarus Chakwera is in Zambia where he will attend the 22nd Summit of the COMESA Heads of State and Government.

Chakwera left Malawi this morning through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe and has arrived in Zambia through Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

Speaking before his departure, Chakwera described the meeting as important saying it will share ideas on the importance of value addition of resources so that they are turned into high value products.

“It is important because as we try different products we also need to understand that the natural resources we have been endowed with should be utilised carefully. It is important for us to understand, use and not abuse these resources so that people’s lives are better,” he told Malawi News Agency.

The Summit is being held under the theme ‘Economic integration for a thriving COMESA, anchored on a green investment, value addition and tourism.

It is expected that President Chakwera will champion a regional approach to climate mitigation in view of the negative impact of climate disasters on COMESA integration agenda.

The summit, which is the first face to face post COVID-19 pandemic, offers an opportunity for the region to demonstrate unity in the face of challenges faced over the past years.

President Chakwera is expected to return home Thursday evening via KIA.

Reported by Patricia Kapulula

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24