Travellers forced out of airport restaurant as Chakwera was due to land in Malawi

Travellers were yesterday told to leave a restaurant at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) shortly before President Lazarus Chakwera landed at the airport on his return from United Kingdom.

A video shared on Facebook show Police telling people in the restaurant to leave their food and get out of the restaurant.

One of the travellers chased out of the restaurant shared the video on social media.

“When trying to have a quality lunch with family at #KamuzuInternationalAirport restaurant before they catch their ✈

“Then this happens; Rude Police men orders everyone to leave the restaurant and their food, saying its an order!

“This happened as the President of our country was due to land. It was a very frustrating experience at KIA.

“Anthufe akanamatinganizirako (they could have thought of us) in this situation. I was so angry and hungry,” the traveller wrote on the post.

On social media, Malawians have faulted the treatment of the travellers which comes days after Malawi held the Takulandirani International Tourism Expo to attract tourists.

“What is the meaning of this? Should every business close when a president is about to arrive? Should people leave their delicious dishes on the table just because HE is landing? Does Chakwera even know this? I am disappointed,” one person said.

Another person said: “This is stupidity of highest order.”

One commenter explained that this happens when the president is landing at KIA because of the location of the restaurant.

“Apparently, the upper deck (waving bay) is a security concern whenever the President is on the apron,” the commenter said.

Chakwera returned to Malawi yesterday from the United Kingdom where he attended the coronation of King Charles III.

