Minister asks medical council to certify Malili health facility

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Jean Sendeza has called for the quick certification of Malili Health Centre by Medical Council of Malawi so that the health facility should start operating.

Sendeza who is also Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South West Constituency made the call at Chigwirizano Trading Centre in Lilongwe during the district launch of Joint Cholera Awareness and Clean up exercise by Lilongwe district council.

“The construction works for this health facility was completed some years ago but communities are still waiting to start enjoying its services up to now,” said Sendeza.

She added that Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO) told her that the office is only waiting from Medical Council of Malawi to certify the facility in order to be operational since the human resources are ready.

Sendeza said people in her area and beyond are struggling to get health service which is a key to the development.

She also complained that Likuni hospital was collecting fees from cholera patients contrary to what the hospital agreed with government.

Addressing the communities, Sendeza urged communities to take the cholera prevention messages and start taking part by keeping their households and work places clean so that they are not exposed to cholera.

The Minister further thanked the council for taking Tithetse Cholera Campaign to her constituency where all structures will take part in creation of awareness.

Habitat for Humanity WASH officer Tryness Banda Makiyi said her organization believes that working with communities on promotion of hygiene and sanitation messages will assist in addressing cholera problem in the country.

She said as Habitat for Humanity is implementing project in the area of Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda, it will make sure that community members in its impact areas are following cholera preventive measures.

Makiyi also advised young people to take part in the promotion of hygiene in their respective areas since they are key to national development.

Several departments at district council level including community members participated during Joint Cholera Awareness and Clean up exercise.

