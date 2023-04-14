Robertson Nyimbo, K Banton trends with ‘Anandidoba’

As local musicians continue to flood the music market with new hits, Robertson Nyimbo has released his masterpiece ‘Anandidoba’ featuring Machinjiri rapper K Banton which has already gone viral.

The two released their gospel banger ‘Anandidoba’ last Friday 6th April and by now it is already enjoying massive airplays both in Malawi and in the neighbouring Zambia.

Apart from enjoying massive airplays, ‘Ananditola’ has also enjoyed massive downloads on YouTube and other local platforms and it is currently topping gospel chart on Music From Malawi.

According to Nyimbo, anandidoba is a word from the Bemba language which is commonly spoken in Zambia, and it means ‘ananditola’.

The ‘Amakhala busy’ hit maker who preaches the gospel through contemporary Christian music, told Malawi24 that the song is an expression of the good things that the Lord has done for one.

“Chiuta anandidoba, anandichotsera tsoka, adaniso akuwona. Ankandipatsa malire, palibe chingachitike, ngakhale tilimbikire. Kundichotsa m’matope, kundiika pa thanthwe, pano I am far away,” goes Nyimbo’s opening verse.

In the second verse, K Banton sets a killer punch with a set of rhyming words leaving music lovers in Malawi and Zambia with no option but to put the track on repeat.

“Pano ndikapita church, chopeleka mbwee, Ndikabweleraso kwathu zoteleka mbwee, Uwu ndi umboni wanga odi ndi ndikambe, Zathu zikuthamanga siza nanzikambe…” goes part of K Banton’s verse.

Robertson Nyimbo is a talented artist known for his unique style, and his collaboration with K Banton who was born Khumbo Storrah is the first hit of its kind.

