DPP MPs oppose APM endorsement

Some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members of Parliament have expressed concerns about the continuous endorsement of former President Peter Mutharika as a torchbearer for the party.

Speaking during a Press Conference presided over by Party’s National Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe today, DPP parliamentarians said the party has never met and consulted on the endorsement.

Dausi warned that as DPP Constitution is concerned, nobody will be appointed or hand-picked by some individuals to represent the party.

“We are very surprised to learn that some members within the party continue to confuse members by endorsing DPP President Prof. Peter Mutharika who openly urged members to choose good candidate among those who expressed interest to do so during convention,” said Dausi.

He urged those individuals confusing others to leave member and choose leaders of their choice during convention.

Dausi also warned the tendency of expelling members without following procedure.

“Our constitution stipulates that the party should hold convention every 5 years but instead of bringing unity, some individuals within the party are being expelled without being heard for allegedly supporting Hon. Kondwani Nankhumwa, one of the candidates who expressed interest to contest,” he said.

He also challenged that they will not allow anybody to take the party as his farm.

He also urged some members to stop intimidating others for supporting candidates of their interest.

He then called upon Prof. Peter Mutharika to come in the open if he wants to contest and warned that he should prepare to face others during convention.

Member of Parliament for Rumphi Welani Chilenga said DPP members from northern region are against endorsement of Prof. Peter Mutharika because they are followers of Hon. Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Some of the members available during the conference were DPP National Director of Economics Raphe Jooma, Mark Botomani, Hon. Joyce Chitsulo and Hon. Whelan Chilenga.