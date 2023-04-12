China commits to support Immigration, Malawi Police

The Chinese Government has expressed its commitment to supporting the improvement of security in Malawi.

The commitment was made on Tuesday afternoon, during a meeting between the Chinese ambassador to Malawi Lin Hong Yang and the Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

According to Yang, the Chinese Government has a very good bilateral relationship with Malawian government, hence pledging her support towards various sectors, including security.

“The diplomatic relationship between China and Malawi is very good, so today I visited the Minister of Homeland Security to exchange views on how best we can help the people of the two republics, especially in the field of security, ” he said.

On his part, Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma thanked the Chinese Government for the support rendered to the country through his ministry.

Ng’oma added that the Chinese Government remains a reliable partner to the Malawi Government.

Ng’oma said among the key commitments which the Chinese Government has made include; the provision of motorcycles and patrol boats for immigration and police, provision of gadgets for automated revenue collection system for road traffic as well as technical expertise for mega farms run by the Malawi Prison Services in order to ensure sustainability of the initiative.

In addition, Ng’oma said that the two parties have discussed the consideration of prisoners exchange where prisoners can be allowed to finish their jail term in their home country just like Malawi does with Zambia and other neighbouring countries among others.

“We have discussed some important issues that are critical for the improvement of security in the country and I am delighted that the Chinese Government has offered to provide us with motorcycles and other related support. As a matter of fact our two governments have enjoyed this good relationship for a long time, ” said Ng’oma.

Malawi and China formally established their diplomatic relations in 2007.

