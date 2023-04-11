Two people arrested for vandalizing water board installation

In Zomba, two people are in police custody over theft and vandalism of Southern Region Water Board installation at Old Nice location in the district.

The two have been identified as Frank Chinkango 32, of Nasawa village and Mazunzo Devison 28, of Chimowa village, both from Traditional Authority Chikowi in the same district of Zomba.

Deputy Public Relation Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed the are arrest of Frank Chinkango and Mazunzo Devison.

Sergeant Chilala told Malawi24 that, Southern Region Water Board has been experiencing theft and vandalism of water pipes within the location of Old Nice for the past months.

The Deputy Public Relation Officer further said that during late hours of April 09, 2023, the Board officials got information from well-wishers that Chinkango and Devison were stealing their installations at the location.

They immediately shared the tip with the Police, who rushed to the scene and managed to arrest the suspects who were found with a sack full of pieces of cast iron pipes.

Meanwhile the two are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of malicious damage and theft.

