Her Liberty Malawi champions 1.8 billion youths campaign

Her Liberty Malawi will roll out 1.8 billion youths campaign in 28 districts across Malawi to encourage duty bearers to introduce programs that can transform lives of young people.

Her Liberty Malawi Programmes Manager, Hastings Banda, made the remarks in Zomba during an interface meeting with Civil Society organisations and youths in the district.

Banda noted that most youths are denied programmes that would transform their lives hence time has come that youths should be given opportunities to have their voices heard.

He said this year’s Global Forum for Adolescent will create room for the youth to voice out their aspirations to duty bearers.

The Programmes Manager added that there is an initiative dubbed 1.8 billion campaign that shall be rolled out to all the youths in 28 districts across Malawi.

Banda explained that duty bearers in the 28 districts are expected to take into account youths’ development aspirations at the end of the campaign.

“There are 1.8 billion youths but it’s just unfortunate that most duty bearers fail to consider youth development programmes and this is the reason Her Liberty Malawi is championing 1.8 billion campaign,” the programme manager added.

Zomba District Council, Gender Officer, Felistus Kumfunda, said the council welcomed the 1.8 billion campaign because it is youth focused.

Kumfunda expressed hope that the ,1.8 billion campaign will give the youths opportunity to voice out their aspirations to duty bearers for action.

Follow us on Twitter: