Teenager falls and die whilst running away from girlfriend’s brother

An 18-year-old boy at Mathotho Village, Traditional Authority Mphuka in Thyolo has died after falling from a height of about 17 metres while running away from his girlfriend’s brother.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police Station sergeant Rabecca Kashoti has identified the deceased as Anderson Evason.

Kashoti said it is reported that on 5 April 2023 at around 1900 hours, Evason and his three friends went to visit their girlfriends at the said village.

“While chatting [with the girls] at a certain church, a brother to one of the girls approached, prompting the boys to start running away in different directions.

“Later, the three other boys met and immediately searched for Evason who was found dead in the following morning along Mathotho River,” said Kashoti.

The matter was reported to Thyolo Police Station who visited the scene along with a medical officer who indicated that the death was due to severe head injury.

Meanwhile, police say they do not suspect any foul play.

Follow us on Twitter: