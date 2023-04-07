Andrew Masauli of Twin M duo dies

Andrew Masauli of Twin M duo died yesterday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after a short illness

His sister Priscilla Masauli has confirmed to the local media about Andrew’s death.

She said her brother who was born on July 10, 1995 will be laid to rest at Baluti in Blantyre on Saturday.

Andrew together with his twin brother Aaron Masauli, rose to fame in 2019 after releasing their hit song ‘Ndzifinyika’ which came after ‘Patsa Patsa’ which was released in 2016.

The twin brothers have been trading under the artistic canopy Twin-M where M represents their surname, Masauli.

Surprisingly, the twin brothers in January this year wrote on their Facebook page asking fans to rate their significance in the society, a post which is trending now.

“Ubwino wathu musazatiuze tikazamwalira. Kodi ndife abwino kwainu? Kapena ayi, Tiziwiretu. (Don’t tell us about our goodness when we die. Are we good enough to you? Or not, let us know),” reads their January post.

Meanwhile, more Malawians especially on social media have expressed shock with the death of the young talented musician.

“Am so saddened by the death of Andrew of the Twin M Duo…The last time him and I met its when we were recording the ndizifinyika song….May his soul rest in peace. And God only should comfort Aaron his Twin brother,” reacted Beat maker and Recording producer Jay Emm who recorded Ndizifinyika song.

Andrew Masauli who was staying in Blantyre, hailed from Sasani village, in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in Nkhotakota district.

