Malawians ‘deny’ Bushiri: He is Nigerian as proof of him ‘walking’ in the air resurfaces

Malawians on Twitter have denied knowing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri after a 2015 clip of the pastor ‘levitating’ in the air resurfaced.

The clip was retweeted by RT, formerly known as Russia Today. The Russian media outlet called Bushiri, a Nigerian ‘unnamed’ pastor.

Prophet Bushiri had then shared the clip as proof that he can walk in the air. It was his second most popular clip after the iPad clip where Bushiri ‘captured’ a family portrait in the spirit. Bushiri has on several occasions said he can command a car without an engine to move. He once shared proof that he can ‘make’ human limbs stretch.

A pastor in Nigeria has become an internet sensation, but not in the way he might have hoped. Back in 2015 the unnamed pastor posted ‘proof’ that he could float, wowing up to none of the viewers who saw it. Now the footage has resurfaced to much hilarity and memeing. pic.twitter.com/MmHnlzrIXw — RT (@RT_com) April 4, 2023

“A pastor in Nigeria has become an internet sensation, but not in the way he might have hoped. Back in 2015 the unnamed pastor [Bushiri] posted ‘proof’ that he could float, wowing up to none of the viewers who saw it. Now the footage has resurfaced to much hilarity and memeing”, tweeted RT.

People from South Africa corrected RT, saying Bushiri is a Malawian pastor and not Nigerian.

“This is a fugitive Malawian Pastor”, tweeted Cape Town based @GI_Irvin while referencing to charges of alleged fraud and money laundering that South Africa filed against Prophet Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri.

Likewise, @Bazothise while replying to @RT_com, wrote: “This is Bushiri, he is Malawian and had practiced in South Africa conning people then he fled back to Malawi”.

However, like Simon Peter denying Jesus Christ during the passover, Malawians on Twitter jumped on the thread to deny ever knowing Bushiri by shutting down any claim the pastor is from the Warm Heart of Africa by accentuating RT’s tweet that Bushiri, whose real name is Chipiliro Gama, is indeed from Nigeria.

“[His] church is on 51 Iweka Road, Onitsha”, tweeted @B1Daredevilz.

“Against some social media claims, records indeed indicate this famous pastor is Nigerian and only lived in Malawi for a little while”, tweeted @Namanjasimax

Others sarcastically said Bushiri is from Zimbabwe where his spiritual father, Prophet Uebert Angel comes from. Prophet Angel is facing his own allegations of money laundering following an investigation by Al Jazeera into the Gold Mafia.

“He’s from Zimbabwe”, @esthinokampeni tweeted.

Some Nigerians said they did not want to steal the spotlight from Malawi.

“We wish he’s Nigerian but we don’t want to steal the show from Malawi.”, tweeted @khaleelabba.

@LarryRusike considered RT’s tweet embarrassing for making what they called “a silly mistake of confusing Malawi & Nigeria!”