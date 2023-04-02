One-year-old child drowns in bucket of water Rumphi

A one-year-old child has drowned in a bucket of water at Kamzowole Village under Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi.

She has been identified as Menas Kondowe.

Reports indicates that on Friday, March 31, Menas fell asleep on the verandah of her parents’ house and later, her mother took her to the bedroom and left her sleeping, whilst doing house chores outside the house.

Then after winding up the chores around 17:00 hours, the mother decided to prepare porridge for her.

Upon entering the house, she saw water sprinkled all over the room and her daughter was inside the water filled bucket.

She immediately took her to Luwuchi Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Matter was reported to Chiweta police unit.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Police in the district are urging community members to avoid leaving the kids unattended to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

