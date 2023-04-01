Marinica removed as Flames coach

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed its decision to remove Flames Flames head coach Marian Mario Marinica following the 4-0 loss to Egypt earlier this week.

The football association has said it will not renew Marinica’s contract when it expires on April 30th.

The development has been confirmed by the body on Saturday morning, just days after the association was rocked into discussions with the Malawi National Council of Sports after Malawi’ 4-0 defeat to Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium on Tuesday.

“FAM wishes to announce that by mutual consent, it has been agreed with Mr Mario Marinica not to enter into negotiations for renewal of his contract as Head Coach of the Flames when it expires on 30th April 2023. Given this mutual understanding, Coach Marinica will proceed on his scheduled annual leave up to April 30th, 2023,” reads the statement released by the country’s soccer governing body.

The association has since paid special tribute to the Romanian for taking Malawi into the Round of 16 at Afcon in Cameroon.

“FAM will leave to remember Coach Marinica for bringing great joy and pride to the nation of Malawi by guiding the Flames to the historic qualification of the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroun. FAM would like to wish Coach Marinica all the best in his future endeavors,” read the presser.

Under his reign, Marinica registered two wins in eleven matches across all the competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding fourteen.

In the AFCON campaign, he recorded one win and three defeats from which his team scored two goals and conceded eight.

He came in as a Technical Director after he signed a three-year deal before he was appointed as an interim coach for the Flames in Cameroon where his side won one game, lost one and drew one to proceed to the Round of 16 where they lost 2-1 to Morocco.

His contract was due to expire on 30th April.

