Salesman sets ablaze vehicle, steals company money

A salesman for Kentam Products Limited has allegedly set on fire a company delivery van in Mchinji after stealing money made from sale of medical drugs.

Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer Limbani Mpinganjira has identified the fugitive as Jacob Mtawali.

The salesman was reportedly given

a consignment of assorted medical drugs worth K40 million to be sold in Central Region districts using a Tata Van with the registration number BS 2017.

According to Mpinganjira, on his way back, Mtawali stopped at Likasi Forest in Mchinji.

He allegedly set on fire the vehicle using petrol which was pressed at the dashboard and rear of the vehicle intentionally.

Upon seeing that that vehicle was on fire, people from surrounding villages immediately rushed to the scene.

“The driver was spotted escaping while carrying a small backpack containing cash from sales.

“During scene visit, police recovered a 500 ml plastic bottle containing petrol liquid suspectedly pressed and set to explode inside the van,” Mpinganjira said.

The vehicle and the assorted drugs have been damaged due to the incident.

Meanwhile, the salesman is on the run and Police are looking for him.

