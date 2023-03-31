Police uproot Chamba in Mchinji

Police in Mchinji have today uprooted Indian Hemp plants which a farmer aged 37 grew.

The farmer grew the illegal plant on a half acre garden in the district.

Mchinji Police spokesperson, Limbani Mpinganjira has identified the suspect as Yosefe Samson Dinya.

He said reports show that the farmer has been growing Indian Hemp at his home backyard for some years.

The farmer is currently at large and police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

He hails from Kapundu village, in the area of Traditional Authority Dambe in Mchinji district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24