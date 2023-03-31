Govt urged to protect rights of domestic workers

A Social Commentator has advised the government to conduct a massive awareness campaign to inform domestic workers on employment contracts in order to protect them from abuse.

This comes as most domestic workers are receiving less than the minimum wage which is K38,000 per month.

Victor Chikoti, a social commentator from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences, said domestic workers are abused and receiving less than specific minimum wage because they lack knowledge on their rights and type of contracts they are going into and where they can report if they encounter any challenges with their employers.

In an interview with a local media house, Minister of Labour disclosed that they are finding it difficult to trace domestic workers that are receiving less than the minimum wage as mostly the agreement of this type of job between employers and employees is not signed.

The minister also added that the houses where these domestic workers conduct their duties are scattered unlike in offices where employees can be easily traced.

