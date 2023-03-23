Road accident claims six lives in Balaka

A road accident in the wee hours of today has claimed lives of six people at Naming’azi in Phalula in Balaka District.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred after a Toyota Ipsum registration number BR 9652 which was heading towards the direction of Zalewa bumped into an embankment and fell into a dam along the road where it got completely submerged.

As a result of the accident, all the six people – 4 males and 2 females – died on the spot.

Sketchy information says the people were traveling from Lilongwe to Blantyre to attend a funeral ceremony.

Police officers with the support of surrounding community members have since retrieved the vehicle from the dam and it is being kept at Phalula Police unit.

Confirming the development, Balaka Police station officer in-charge, senior Superintendent Dan Sauteni said bodies of the dead people are being kept at Balaka District Hospital morgue for identification.

Follow us on Twitter: