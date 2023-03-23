Church provides maize to hunger affected families 

Bishop William Mandhlopa of Family of God Church International on Sunday donated 30 bags of maize worth K500 thousand to hunger affected families at Area 23 in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Bishop Mandhlopa said 30 people are the ones that have benefited from the distribution and funds that have been used to purchase the bags of maize were sent to him by his partner from UK.

He added that they believe that the donation is a timely response looking at the current situation.

“We have been supporting people annually. We noticed that people have been affected by hunger so we decided to support them. We are also pleading to other well-wishers to come and assist people here in area 23 either with money or buying maize,” he explained.

On the issue of Cyclone Freddy, Bishop Mandhlopa said that they want to reach out to people in southern region especially in Blantyre and they are going to establish a camp where the victims will be assisted by medical experts who will be hired by them.

He went on to say that they are raising funds together with the partner from United Kingdom to procure medicines that are not available at the camps.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Catherine Mbosanje commended the church for the food saying God has answered their players.

