Man arrested for forging Admarc receipts

Police in Rumphi are keeping in custody Precious Msokwa Kaira aged 35 on allegations that he forged Admarc receipts and solicited money from maize buyers.

The alleged crime occurred on March 21, 2023 at Rumphi Admarc Depot.

It is alleged that the suspect had been approaching buyers on the queues at the said maize depot with fake receipts and was tricking them that he had already paid money but couldn’t manage to wait longer because he was rushing to attend a funeral.

On the said date, two men approached Admarc salesman with the receipts and after scrutinizing the receipts, the salesman realized that the serial numbers and signatures were different from the original receipts.

The salesman informed his authorities about the issue and upon being quizzed the duo revealed to have bought the receipts from the suspect.

The matter was reported at Rumphi Police Station who instituted investigations and with help from community members, the suspect was arrested at Kawajawaja Trading Centre.

Kaira also led the officers to his stationery shop where unused forged receipts and computer were recovered.

He will appear before court to answer the charges of Forgery, uttering false documents and obtaining by false pretence after completion of investigations.

Meanwhile, police in the district are urging the public and buyers in particular to avoid buying receipts from unknown people to avoid such incidents from happening.

The suspect comes from Chimpapa Village under Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in the district.

Follow us on Twitter: