CCAP members guzzle alcohol more than people from other denominations

Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) tops the chart of imbibers known locally as zidakwa or mbiyang’ambe who consume “alcohol hazardously”.

A study, conducted by researchers from universities in Malawi and Australia has established that CCAP leads the Chart of Mbiyang’ambe which has Assemblies of God on position 4 and Seventh Day Adventist on position 5.

President Lazarus Chakwera is a member of the Assemblies of God where he ministered before joining active politics. CCAP, Assemblies of God and Adventist regard alcohol consumption as a sin unlike the Catholics who are, unsurprisingly only second to CCAP.

Zione Telezia Chinoko leads the team of global health researchers from St. John of God Hospitaller Service, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences and Australia’s Curtin University School of Population Health who conducted the study.

“Across the 12 religious groups listed in the online survey, most of those who consumed alcohol hazardously in the city belonged to CCAP (31%) as compared to 29% Catholics, 10% of Atheists, 9% amongst Assemblies of God members, and 5% alcoholism prevalence among Adventists who consume alcohol” reads an abstract of the study.