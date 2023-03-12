Cyclone Freddy to land in Malawi this evening

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS), says Tropical Cyclone Freddy will land in Malawi’s Southern Region this evening with torrential rains expected to persist to Tuesday.

This is coming as most districts in the southern region are experiencing direct effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy which landed in the neighbouring Mozambique on Saturday night.

According to DCCMS’s Sunday updates, the center of the cyclone is 120km away from Nsanje and it is currently moving towards Southern Malawi while sustaining wind speed of 130km km per hour.

The department says the cyclone will land in Malawi this evening which will see most Southern districts receiving heavy rainfall accompanied by damaging winds up until Tuesday, 14th March, 2023.

“Model projections are showing over 100% chance that the Tropical Cyclone will reach Southern Malawi this evening with torrential rainfall over Southern Malawi exceeding 150mm in 24 hours on Sunday persisting into Monday and Tuesday.

“The torrential rains will be accompanied by possible damaging winds with high likelihood of flooding. The areas expected to be highly impacted (category 10) still remain: Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Mwanza and Blantyre. (See image below),” reads part of DCCMS statement.

The department further says Zomba, Neno and some lakeshore districts are likely to have areas falling either category 9 or 5.

Weather reports from Saturday 8am to Sunday at 8am indicate that Chididi station in Nsanje recorded 100.6mm, Chichiri in Blantyre recorded 74.9mm, Makhanga Agriculture station in Nsanje 55.0mm and Mimosa in Mulanje recorded 45.8mm among other stations.

Meanwhile, the department has urged Malawians in the affected areas to move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued as the department will continue to monitor the movement and strength and potential impacts of Cyclone FREDDY and give the nation updates.

People have also been advised to avoid travelling during stormy weather, pay attention to falling trees, power lines and to stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous.

