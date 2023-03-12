Malawi Ministry of Education suspends classes due to Cyclone Freddy Freddy

The Ministry of Education has suspended classes in the Southern Region following expert information from the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, that the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy will intensify.

The suspension will run from Monday, 13th March to Tuesday 14th March in Nsanje, Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Mwanza, Neno and Zomba.

According to a statement released by the Secretary of Education Chikondano Mussa, the ministry has suspended all physical classes as a temporary measure to safeguard the lives of the learners.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Education is

temporarily suspending physical classes in all learning institutions in

the aforementioned districts on Monday, 13th March and Tuesday, 14th March, 2023. Further to that, learners in boarding schools are

advised to stay indoors, as a measure of safety in order to preserve life,” said Mussa.

According to Mussa, during the suspension of classes, teachers and learners are encouraged to use available online platforms and radio lessons. In particular, when physical classes resume on Wednesday, 15th

March, 2023, teachers are urged to provide remedial lessons to recover the lost time.