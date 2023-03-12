Temwah to release debut album in March

Malawian musician, Temwah, is set to release her first ever album titled “Family and Friends” on the 23rd of March this year.

In a Twitter post yesterday, the Malawian musician said she was pleased to inform the general public about the release of her very first album ever since she started her music journey and career.

“This my first time compiling Different beautiful genres in one project. My life in Melodies It has music for everyone i call it timeless music, Great music for your mind, body and soul,” she tweeted.

She added that the music in the album has been created with the essence of educating, entertaining and preserving the Malawian culture.

According to Temwah, the album will be available for purchase.

Real name Temwa Gondwe, the afro-pop actress has songs as ‘Mvetsera’, ‘Mudya’ and ‘Malawi’.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24