Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for losing K6.2 million employer’s money on betting

Dowa First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to four years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing money from his employer amounting to K6.2 million and using it on sports betting.

Dowa Police Publicist, Gladson M’bumpha said the accused, Treffer Nkhoma, committed the crime in November last year at Dzaleka Refugee camp when he was employed by Global Distributors Limited.

“The court through state prosecutor Inspector Christopher Daluni heard that the theft came to light when his employer went to conduct a stock-taking exercise at one of their shops at the camp where the accused was working as a shop manager.

“There, it was discovered that money amounting to K6.2 million was missing and upon being questioned, Nkhoma revealed that he used the money for betting at different Premier Bet places, but had kept on losing,” said M’bumpha.

He said when he appeared before the court, the offender pleaded guilty to the charge of Theft by Servant which is contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha sentenced Nkhoma, who comes from Chinguwo Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa to four years imprisonment with hard labour.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda

